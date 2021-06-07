Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter on Monday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to ensure that medical professionals are allowed to work without fear.

The IMA said that PM Modi should step in to stop attacks on doctors as well as purposeful spread of misinformation against modern medicine and vaccination by certain people with vested interests.

“Any person(s) who spreads misinformation against the vaccination drive, which is meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, must be booked and punished in accordance with law including under the relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," said the association.

IMA also asked for immediate assistance to procure drugs to cure post-covid complications in the patients.

“The drugs needed for the mucormycosis fungal disease are not available with ease though the government is making all efforts. We appeal to you to set up a separate research cell to study these post COVID-19 complication in detail and to come out with multi-faceted treatment guidelines in all disciplines of medicine," said the body.

