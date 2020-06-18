Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ensure doctors, health workers are paid on time: Preeti Sudan tells Chief Secretaries
Health secretary Preeti Sudan.

Ensure doctors, health workers are paid on time: Preeti Sudan tells Chief Secretaries

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

The letter added that chief secretary of the particular state/UT should ensure compliance to the Writ of the Supreme Court and violation to this will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act

Preeti Sudan, secretary Union health ministry has written to chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories and asked them to ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers are paid on time.

Preeti Sudan, secretary Union health ministry has written to chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories and asked them to ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers are paid on time.

Sudan cited a Writ of Supreme Court of India dated 11 March which directed all states and Union territories administrations to ensure that all health workers and doctors doing Covid-19 duty are paid on time.

Sudan cited a Writ of Supreme Court of India dated 11 March which directed all states and Union territories administrations to ensure that all health workers and doctors doing Covid-19 duty are paid on time.

The letter added that chief secretary of the particular state/UT should ensure compliance to the Writ of the Supreme Court and violation to this will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act and action will be taken against the defaulting institutions/authorities/hospitals.

A lot of health workers had in the last few months complained about the fact that they have not been paid their salaries on time.

