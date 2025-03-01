Ensure free movement of people on all roads in Manipur from March 8: Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation of Manipur in the national capital and directed officials to ensure free movement of people on all roads in Manipur from March 8.

During the meeting, Shah said that the government remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance.

This was the first such a meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence in the state which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

What Amit Shah said — Ensure free movement to be ensured for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8, 2025.

— Strict action should be taken against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

— The fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest.

— To make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled.

Who all attended security review meet? The meeting was attended by the Governor Ajay Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Governor extends deadline to surrender arms On February 20, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had given ultimatum to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender. During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts. These include 246 firearms surrendered by Meitei radical group Arambai Tenggol.