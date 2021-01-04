Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ensure global acceptance of Make in India; strengthen brand India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Ensure global acceptance of Make in India; strengthen brand India: PM Modi

1 min read . 01:13 PM IST Staff Writer

Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said we have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products and called for the strengthening of brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said we have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products and called for the strengthening of brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.

Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

Here's what PM Modi said

  • "We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility."
  • The Indian scientists have been successful in coming up with two 'made in India' COVID19 vaccines. The country is proud of its scientists.
  • Today our scientists are dedicating the National Atomic Time Scale and Indian Directive Material System to the nation. The foundation stone of the country's first National Environmental Standard Laboratory has also been laid.
  • This new development is going to increase the pride of the country in the new decade.
  • The world's largest COVID vaccination programme is also going to start in India.
  • For this, the country is very proud of the contribution of its scientists. Today is also the day to remember the time when our scientific institutions, all of you, worked day and night together to develop the vaccine to defeat COVID.

National Metrology Conclave 2021 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception. (ANI)

