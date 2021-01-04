Ensure global acceptance of Make in India; strengthen brand India: PM Modi

Ensure global acceptance of Make in India; strengthen brand India: PM Modi1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said we have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products and called for the strengthening of brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said we have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products and called for the strengthening of brand India on the basis of quality and credibility.
Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.
Prime Minister Modi made the comments at the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conferencing today.
Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world
Here's what PM Modi said
National Metrology Conclave 2021 is being organised by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering into its 75th year of inception. (ANI)
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.