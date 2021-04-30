The efforts by the Central Government in coordination with the states towards building up infrastructure in the form of ramping up hospital beds, PSA oxygen facilitiesetc, resolving issues in production, storage & transport of Oxygen, tackling matters relating to availability of essential medicines were briefed. The measures being taken to further ramp up their supply and availability were also pointed out. The support measures to the vulnerable population in the form of provision of food-grains and financial support to Jan Dhan account holders were also pointed out.

