PM Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country. Officials briefed PM about the progress on installation of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Oxygen plants across the country.

"More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries & PSUs," the prime minister's office said in a release.

PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country. PM was informed that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

PM instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same. Officers apprised the PM that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants.

PM asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8000 people across the country.

PM also said that we should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level. Officials apprised the PM about a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary MoHUA and other important officials were present in the meeting.

