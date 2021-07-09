Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Ensure oxygen plants are made functional at earliest,' says PM Modi at review meet

'Ensure oxygen plants are made functional at earliest,' says PM Modi at review meet

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a review meeting on Medical Oxygen-related issues through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 01:51 PM IST Livemint

PM instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country. Officials briefed PM about the progress on installation of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Oxygen plants across the country.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country. Officials briefed PM about the progress on installation of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Oxygen plants across the country.

"More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries & PSUs," the prime minister's office said in a release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries & PSUs," the prime minister's office said in a release.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES are coming up in all states and districts of the country. PM was informed that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

PM instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same. Officers apprised the PM that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants.

PM asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8000 people across the country.

PM also said that we should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level. Officials apprised the PM about a pilot being done using IoT for monitoring the performance of the oxygen plants.

Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary MoHUA and other important officials were present in the meeting.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!