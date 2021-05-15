Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

During the meeting, officials briefed PM about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of 45+ population. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up the speed of vaccination.

The Prime Minister serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the Centre should be carried out, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

He also asked for boosting healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing and surveillance. He also said that it was pertinent to ensure proper distribution of oxygen supply in rural areas,

The prime minister also stressed the fact that localised containment strategies are need of the hour, especially for states where test positivity rate in districts is high. PM instructed that testing needs to be scaled up, with use of RT-PCR and Rapid Tests, especially in areas with high test positivity rates.

As per the statement, officials briefed the PM on the current Covid related situation in the country. PM was briefed that testing has gone up rapidly in the country, from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week now.

They also informed the PM about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate. It was discussed that cases that had gone over 4 lakh cases per day are now coming down as a result of the efforts by healthcare workers, state government and central government.

PM said that states should be encouraged to report their numbers transparently "without any pressure of high numbers showing adversely on their efforts. PM asked for augmentation of healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door to door testing and surveillance."

He also spoke about empowering ASHA and Anganwadi workers with all necessary tools. PM asked for guidelines to be made available in easy language along with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas: PMO

Modi has been holding regular review meetings on the pandemic situation and taking measures as he spearheads the drive to curb the second wave of surge in infections.

India recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.