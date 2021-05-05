Subscribe
Home >News >India >Ensure strict enforcement of COVID lockdown: Haryana DGP to police officers

Ensure strict enforcement of COVID lockdown: Haryana DGP to police officers

Ensure strict enforcement of COVID lockdown
1 min read . 07:51 PM IST PTI

  • To obtain an e-pass, people can log on to the ‘saral haryana’ web-portal of Haryana government
  • Police have been directed to allow the movement of citizens during lockdown only after they show a valid e-pass, the DGP highlighted

Haryana's Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Wednesday instructed senior police officers to strictly enforce the lockdown clamped in the state to combat the spread of coronavirus, an official statement said.

The state government has imposed a 7-day lockdown from May 3 till May 10 amid a surge in COVID-19.

The directives were given to all Commissioners of Police (CPs) and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) during a virtual meeting in which the DGP reviewed the implementation of lockdown imposed by the state government, it said

“No one would be allowed to move on roads without any valid reason during the lockdown. Strict action will be taken against those found violating lockdown instructions," he said, adding only those who are exempted or have an e-pass, will be allowed to venture out.

To obtain an e-pass, people can log on to the ‘saral haryana’ web-portal of Haryana government. Police have been directed to allow the movement of citizens during lockdown only after they show a valid e-pass, the DGP highlighted.

According to the statement, the DGP also reviewed the action taken against hoarding or black marketing of life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders.

He appreciated the action taken by district SPs against those indulging in such illegal and unlawful activities, it said.

Yadava said Haryana Police remains at the forefront of providing services to people during the pandemic.

“It is again a challenging time with an increasing number of our personnel getting infected," he said.

He asked the officers to look after the welfare of ther staff especially the COVID infected ones.

“We have already set up COVID care facilities in police lines," he added. PTI SUN RHL

