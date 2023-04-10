Ensure that BIS certification is enforced on required products for consumer safety: Govt1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:43 PM IST
- encourages consumers to use NCH 1915 and mentions that one-third of pending cases involved insurance companies and real estate
NEW DELHI : State heads should ensure that BIS Certification is enforced on required products for consumer safety, said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Monday.
