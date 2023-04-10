NEW DELHI : State heads should ensure that BIS Certification is enforced on required products for consumer safety, said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Monday.

He discussed the Time Dissemination Project by ISRO in collaboration with NPL to reduce India’s reliance on Western countries for time accuracy.

The secretary encouraged consumers to use NCH 1915 and mentioned that one-third of pending cases involved insurance companies and real estate.

Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Govt of India in collaboration with Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Union Territory of Chandigarh organized a day-long workshop on “Consumer Protection in the Northern States" in Chandigarh.

The event aimed to address the critical issues faced by consumers in the market, such as misleading advertisements, product liability and the role of consumer commissions in proper redressal.

In his inaugural address, Singh highlighted the collective efforts of the Department of Consumer Affairs, National Commission, State Commissions, District Commissions, and other organizations like BIS, NTH, Legal Metrology, and National Consumer Helpline in protecting consumer interests.

He emphasized the role of technology in strengthening the consumer protection ecosystem and the importance of infrastructure and human resources in consumer commissions.

The secretary also underlined the role of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as the National Standards Body of India in developing Indian Standards and implementing voluntary and mandatory standards, such as Quality Control Orders.

The legal metrology and weights and measures departments ensure that consumers receive accurate quantities of products as claimed by manufacturers.

Department of Consumer Affairs plays a vital role in maintaining a balance between affordability and availability, controlling inflation in food commodities through its Price Monitoring Division.

Singh urged all states to establish price collecting centres in all districts and announced the department’s intention to achieve a target of 750 price collecting centres by March 31, 2023, with financial support provided by the department.

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, DoCA stressed the use of digital technology to protect consumer rights, reduce the pendency of cases in consumer commissions, and the importance of moving towards mandatory e filing.

She highlighted the work of DoCA on misleading advertisements, endorsement guidelines, e-commerce platforms, and direct selling guidelines, and urged consumers to be cautious of misleading ads on all platforms.

She also made consumers aware of gambling games, products without BIS Certification, and influencers promoting products.