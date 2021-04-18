Ensure that curbs don’t hit access to jab centres: Govt

“In view of the rising covid-19 cases across many states and Union territories, various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of covid-19, which include covid-19 curfews and partial or complete lockdown in some states and districts for variable periods. Similarly, for management of covid-19 cases, certain hospitals are being earmarked as dedicated covid-19 hospitals for management of only covid-19 cases," Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, Union health ministry, said in a letter to states.