Rameshwaram cafe blast: Bengaluru, the IT capital of India shook with a bomb blast on Friday at one of its most happening places, the Rameshwaram cafe. At least 10 people were injured in the bomb blast, which was reportedly conducted through an improvised explosive device (IED). The CCTV footage from the cafe has highlighted a suspect, who spent nine minutes in the cafe and can be seen placing a suspicious bag.

Karnataka Police is probing the bomb blast from all angles and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guards (NSG) have also joined the investigation. The agencies are probing the networks of at least four terror suspects from Karnataka, who were also involved in the 2022 Mangaluru blast. Rameshwaram cafe blast: What suspect did in 9 minutes? In various CCTV footage, the suspect can be seen entering the cafe at 11.34 AM while talking with somebody on the phone. He wore glasses and a cap in order to conceal his identity and carried a bag into the cafe. Almost nine minutes later at 11:43 AM, the man can be seen exiting the cafe, still speaking on the phone, but without a bag.

Inside the cafe, the suspect approached the counter to order Rava Idli and he can be seen holding a plate around 11:38 AM. At around 11:42 AM, the man can be seen near the wash basin closet and seconds later he exited the Rameshwaram cafe.

The law enforcement authorities have devised a detailed route plan for the suspect by utilizing the CCTV footage. Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, had previously stated that they had obtained 40-50 CCTV recordings related to the blast and assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Out of the four terrorists, currently being probed by the police, two are reported to be based abroad while one is known by the codename of "Colonel."

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Rameshwaram cafe blast has multiple similarities with the 2022 Mangaluru blast. The accused used the same bulb filament detonator, digital timer, and batteries in both blasts.

"Such an incident should not have happened in the state. Another such incident happened in Mangalore. Whoever did this will be found out and strict action will be taken against them," Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said on the blast.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!