The Assam government has set a target to vaccinate the entire population of Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which the state’s largest city Guwahati falls, by end of this month, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Saturday.

The vaccination drive on a mission mode will be conducted at the polling booth level of the district, with field teams already starting work on collection of data on non-vaccinated people, he said.

Mahanta said though the rate of new infection of COVID-19 was decreasing in the state, Kamrup Metropolitan district remained an area of concern.

The district continued to report highest incidence of new COVID-19 cases.

Of 708 new cases detected in the state on Friday, 164 were from Kamrup Metropolitan and the figure for the district could touch 1,000 within two-three days if preventive measures are not taken, he said.

Sharing details of the intensified vaccination drive for the district, the minister said there are 1,204 polling booths in the district the voters’ list will serve as the basic document in reaching out to the people.

As per the voters’ list, there are over 11 lakh people in the district, though the number of eligible population for COVID vaccination has been estimated by the government at around 15 lakh as Guwahati city has a large number of people staying for various reasons, he said.

