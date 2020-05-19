NEW DELHI : Entire office building need not be closed if one or two coronavirus cases are reported in an office, Union health ministry said on Monday as several organizations have resumed operations.

If there’s a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours and employees can resume work after thorough disinfection, the ministry said while issuing the guidelines on preventive measures to contain spread of coronavirus in workplace settings.

If there's a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours and employees can resume work after thorough disinfection, the ministry said while issuing the guidelines on preventive measures to contain spread of coronavirus in workplace settings.

“All the staff will work from home, till the building is adequately disinfected and is declared fit for re-occupation," health ministry said.

Many offices have resumed operations as the lockdown is being gradually lifted across the country and many of them are also reporting covid-19 cases.

Offices and other workplaces have a relatively close setting, with shared spaces like corridors, elevators & stairs, parking, cafeteria, meeting rooms and conference halls etc and thus, the risk of contagion is much higher, the government said.

“The essential principles of risk assessment, isolation, and quarantine of contacts, case referral and management will remain the same. However, the scale of arrangements will be higher," the guidelines added.

The government has asked offices to ensure that its employees and visitors follow the basic preventive measures to reduce the risk of covid-19 infection.

The Union health ministry has said that physical distancing of at least one meter should be maintained at all times and made using face masks mandatory.

(Shaswati Das contributed to this story)