Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the entire population of Delhi can be vaccinated within three months, if adequate doses are available. He also noted that around 1.30 lakh people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation of this category started on May 3.

During a virtual press conference, the Delhi CM said, "In the last three days, around 1.3 lakh people (in the 18-44 age group) have been vaccinated. I hope more will be vaccinated in the coming days. We want to increase the scale of vaccination, but there is a problem … vaccine is in short supply."

"As I had promised earlier, we can vaccinate the entire (population of) Delhi within three months if there's adequate supply. We will open up more centres if we get more doses in a timely manner," he said.

Kejriwal also urged all those aged above 18 to take the jabs compulsorily. "At the end of the day, one has to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the only solution to this problem," he said.

The chief minister said more than 35 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi so far. Of this, 28 lakh have taken the first dose, and over 7.5 lakh have taken both the doses, he said.

About 9,500 COVID beds to be set up if there is adequate supply of oxygen

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the government will be able to setup 9,000 to 9,500 beds for COVID patients in the city if there is adequate supply of oxygen on a daily basis.

"If we get an adequate supply of oxygen - 700 tons - we will be able to set up 9000-9500 beds in Delhi. We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

He further added, due to the oxygen crisis, hospitals had to reduce their bed capacity. "I request all hospitals to now reinstate their bed capacity. I hope we will receive 700 tons of oxygen every day," he also said.

The chief minister on Thursday also thanked the Centre for supplying adequate amount of Oxygen to the city and requested not to bring down the supply.





