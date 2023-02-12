On February 11, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that, during the past few years, all of the country's wealth had been concentrated in the hands of a single individual.

Accusing the saffron party of making fake promises and telling lies to the people of this country, Kharge described the BJP leaders as a "bunch of liars". Kharge said, "Whenever we raised voice for the poor people, it was stifled by the governing party."

Congress and other Opposition parties have claimed that, by rejecting the need for a bipartisan investigation, the Modi government is attempting to cover Adani ahead of a series of state elections in 2023 and federal elections in early 2024.

"A man, whose wealth was ₹1 Lakh crore in 2019, has became 13 lakh crores in the last 2.5 years. The entire nation's wealth has gone into one hand. We raised this issue with in Parliament. Instead of giving answers, they (the government) called it unparliamentary," said Kharge in Pakur district of Jharkhand while referring to Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group.

"If someone talks about honesty. If someone guides them to the truth, then they send him to jail. Modi ji and Shah ji are very strong in 'Todh and Phodh'. They have formed many Todh and Phodh Sarkars," Kharge said.

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "Where is freedom of speech? It is not in Parliament? It is not outside Parliament."

PM Modi's immense popularity is unaffected by the biggest political onslaught against him in years, according to approval ratings released on February 10. The Opposition has accused the Modi administration of granting the Adani Group improper favours.

In order to demand a probe into the corporate conglomerate formed by Gautam Adani, which has lost more than $110 billion in market value following a critical report by a U.S. short seller on Jan. 24, opposition parties have blocked parliament for three days starting last week.

(With ANI inputs)

