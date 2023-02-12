"A man, whose wealth was ₹1 Lakh crore in 2019, has became 13 lakh crores in the last 2.5 years. The entire nation's wealth has gone into one hand. We raised this issue with in Parliament. Instead of giving answers, they (the government) called it unparliamentary," said Kharge in Pakur district of Jharkhand while referring to Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group.