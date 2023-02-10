‘Entirely misconceived': SC dismisses plea seeking ban on BBC's Modi documentary
BBC documentary on PM Modi: A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.
The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on PM Modi and the Gujarat riots. “It is entirely misconceived," the court said.
