The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea seeking a complete ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on PM Modi and the Gujarat riots. “It is entirely misconceived," the court said.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh passed the order while hearing a plea filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, and Beerendra Kumar Singh, a farmer.

"The writ petition is entirely misconceived and has no merit and is accordingly dismissed," the bench said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The plea alleged that the BBC documentary has been biased against India and its government. “The documentary on PM Modi is a result of a deep conspiracy against the global rise of India and its prime minister."

"The documentary film relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating PM Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by the BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea had alleged.

The apex court on February 3 sought responses from the Central government and others on separate petitions challenging its decision to impose a complete ban on the documentary.

The pleas were filed by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and lawyer M L Sharma.

On January 21, the central government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

The contentious documentary, which the Central government rejected as "propaganda" and a "reflection of a colonial mindset," was attempted to be screened by students at numerous campuses, including Delhi University, TISS Mumbai, and the Opposition parties in some places.

The documentary is based on the communal riots that grappled Gujarat in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state. The riots that saw the deaths of mainly Muslims started when a train lit on fire and 59 Hindu passengers lost their lives.

(With PTI inputs)