Entrance test fee not taxable, some annuity payments taxable: CBIC

The clarification on annuity payments explain that tax exemption has been provided only in the case of such payments received for providing access to roads and highways. Where the payment is received for construction of roads, bridges or highways, it is not exempt from GST, explained Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY. It has always been a grey area to determine what annuity payments pertain to construction and what pertain to grant of access, said Jain. “As such, the government can consider issuing a further detailed clarification on the subject matter and perhaps, contractors can clearly outline what part of consideration pertains to construction and what pertains to access of road/ highways in their agreements."