An entrepreneur called Gursaurabh Singh presented a unique pitch on Shark Tank India Season 2 as he did not ask for any money from the sharks. Instead, he asked for 100 hours of participation from them.

Singh is the founder of Dhruv Vidyut Electric Conversion Kit, which can upgrade over eight crore cycles across India to a motor and battery-powered electric cycle “within minutes". Sustainably boosting the speed, power and range of in a “swadeshi" cycle, Singh claims. A normal bicycle may be transformed into an electric-powered one with this modification, which increases its speed and driving convenience.

Singh revealed on the show that Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal and BoAt founder Aman Gupta had messaged him on LinkedIn. But, he could not answer them back as he was flooded with over 800 messages after he had published a video featuring his latest innovation.

When Singh submitted his request of "100 hours for 0.5% equity", which left the sharks perplexed. When Anupam questioned the pitcher about the purpose of asking for 100 hours of participation, Singh responded that he sought guidance on the distribution aspect.

Singh showed a demonstration of the product to show that the kit was not affected by fire or water. When Aman Gupra asked, “Are you ready?", he said, “I was born ready." And, he set the kit on fire, but there was no visible harm to the kit.

Singh further emphasised that it takes just 20 minutes to retrofit the kit onto the bicycle. When a user is connected to the app, the app can provide important information like GPS location and more. The kit's unique selling point is that its battery can be recharged by pedalling, which means that as long as the cycle keeps pedalling, the battery will remain working.

Anupam Mittal promised to give the founder 100 hours of his time if Singh managed to raise ₹1 crore. The Shaadi.com founder said, even though Singh did not ask for money, he would still need a lot of money to pursue what he’s trying to achieve.

Bansal said, according to him, Singh did not understand business - which the Dhruv Vidyut founder agreed to. “However, you know manufacturing," Bansal added while saying that Singh had a “phobia" that he’d get distracted the moment he commercialised his product.

The Lenskart founder then gave a unique offer to Singh. He asked him to relocate to Gurugram while offering him an empty floor of his freshly-made factory in Bhiwadi to work on the bicycle kit project for the next one year or so. The moment Singh is ready, the first investment will come from Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta, he added.

Aman Gypta said that, in addition to that, they would also provide experts who’d prepare business plans and financial plans for Singh so that the latter could focus on what he loved to do.

At this point, Singh asked Mittal if he was out. He committed that he would raise ₹1.5 crore instead of ₹1 crore that Mittal had asked for. But, he wanted Mittal to be a part of the deal as he felt most comfortable with him.

Eventually, three sharks - Mittal, Bansal and Gupta - came together to support Singh in his venture.

