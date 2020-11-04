Entrepreneurs must have a 5-year profitability plan: Narayana Murthy

BENGALURU: Entrepreneurs must have a business plan of 5 years, extendable up to 7-10 years, to become profitable in their ventures, N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder, Infosys Ltd and Catamaran Ventures, said on Wednesday.

He said the role of venture capitalists (VCs) and private equity (PEs) should go beyond pumping in capital, and extend to mentoring entrepreneurs, helping them overcome challenges, connecting them with prospective customers and employees, and fine tuning their strategy and action plan.

“I believe in topline growth with concomitant healthy bottomline growth. I believe in leadership by example…in austerity, sacrifice…I believe in getting the best value for money in every cent I spend," said Murthy, who spoke at a Morningstar investment conference .

Murthy highlighted the importance of deferred gratification and sacrifice among entrepreneurs to succeed. “Entrepreneurs must focus on controlling costs right from day one," he said.

The good days of VCs pumping in money may not last forever, Murthy said. “The only thing that will be permanent will be good ideas with a differentiated value proposition."

To succeed over the long-term and survive business cycles, founders of startups must build confidence and trust among stakeholders in the company, Murthy said.

Entrepreneurs must focus on innovation to make their products indispensable for their customers, more affordable, and of better quality, he said.

On corporate governance, Murthy said Indian companies have improved a lot since the economic reforms of 1991. However, it can be further improved with better training of independent directors, better accountability for directors, more transparency for shareholders, better rules for chief executive officer compensation, and more transparent whistleblower policies.

Murthy, who co-founded Infosys along with six others, rejoined the company as its executive chairman in June 2013, two years after his retirement in 2011. During his second stint in 2013-14, Infosys doubled its revenue growth to 11.6% from 5.8% in 2012-13 and improved its operating margins by 200 basis points. He stepped down from Infosys in October 2014 and is currently designated chairman emeritus.





