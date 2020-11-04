Entrepreneurs must have a 5-year profitability plan: Narayana Murthy

Murthy, who co-founded Infosys along with six others, rejoined the company as its executive chairman in June 2013, two years after his retirement in 2011. During his second stint in 2013-14, Infosys doubled its revenue growth to 11.6% from 5.8% in 2012-13 and improved its operating margins by 200 basis points. He stepped down from Infosys in October 2014 and is currently designated chairman emeritus.