Home > News > India > Entry, exit plan explained for passengers arriving at Delhi's railway stations
Railways has advised passengers to carry food and water from home and travel with light luggage

Entry, exit plan explained for passengers arriving at Delhi's railway stations

1 min read . 08:26 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Passengers having 'Confirmed reserved ticket or RAC ticket' for boarding these special trains, will only be permitted to enter the station premises

Northern Railways on Sunday issued an entry and exit plan for passengers at Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction and New Delhi Railway Station.

"It is notified for information of the passengers that special train services will commence from 01.6.2020 ( Monday). Passengers having 'Confirmed reserved ticket or RAC ticket' for boarding these special trains, will be permitted to enter the station premises only," read the notification.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

For Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station the entry and exit will be from Bhogal side.

Delhi Junction Railway Station

For Delhi Junction Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from Chandni Chowk side.

New Delhi Railway Station

For New Delhi Railway Station, the entry and exit will be from both Ajmeri Gate and Paharganj side.

Carry home-made food

The Railways also said, "It is advised to carry food and water from home and travel with light luggage. Bedroll and linen will 'NOT' be provided by Railways."

As an important step in the graded restoration of passenger train services, Indian Railways will start 200 trains tomorrow in addition to the existing Shramik Special trains being run with effect from May 1 and Special AC trains (30) being run since May 12.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated