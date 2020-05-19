Entry from Delhi to Noida and Ghaziabad allowed, except from containment areas

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt has allowed entry of vehicles from Delhi to Noida/Ghaziabad NCR areas, except for the people who are coming Delhi's coronavirus hotspot areas. The UP govt notification also suggested that Gautam Budha Nagar district administration will come up with more clarity on the issue.

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh govt has allowed entry of vehicles from Delhi to Noida/Ghaziabad NCR areas, except for the people who are coming Delhi's coronavirus hotspot areas. The UP govt notification also suggested that Gautam Budha Nagar district administration will come up with more clarity on the issue.

Uttar Pradesh govt issued guidelines Monday night for Lockdown 4.0 and allowed more economic activities to be resumed.

Uttar Pradesh govt issued guidelines Monday night for Lockdown 4.0 and allowed more economic activities to be resumed. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The economic activities allowed are largely in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs recommendation for the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown extension.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, has over 4,200 COVID-19 cases.

Heavy traffic was reported on Delhi-Noida borders on Monday, and Delhi Traffic Police had sent out an alert for commuters asking them to refrain from using DND or Kalindi Kunj to enter Noida without an e-pass.

To prevent the spread of covid-19 in India, the Union government on Sunday announced an extension lockdown till 31 May.

There were 56,316 active coronavirus patients in the country, till Monday, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Nearly 30% of total COVID-19 patients, 36,824 people, were recovered so far.

Topics Delhi Noida