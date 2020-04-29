Home > News > India > Entry into Faridabad banned till May 3; some exceptions allowed
Vehicles are stopped at the state border to cross to Delhi after Haryana government sealed its border with the national capital Delhi during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Faridabad. (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2020, 10:09 AM IST ANI

  • There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances
  • Vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods and banking services will remain exempted from restriction

Faridabad: With a surge in COVID-19 cases, Faridabad has prohibited travel of government employees and laypersons from neighbouring states and districts.

In a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, Faridabad District Commissioner Yash Pal said: "Travel of government employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad is prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today."

There will be no restriction on the movement of ambulances.

Moreover, vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods and banking services will remain exempted from restriction, read the order which will remain in effect till May 3.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

