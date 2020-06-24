Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government said on Tuesday that entry of people into Himachal will be allowed only as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The government has already allowed the entry of labourers, businessmen, traders and factory workers into the state as per the SOPs issued by the state to facilitate the industries, businessmen, fruit growers and government utilities, a statement said.

The restrictions imposed by the state government for issuing e-passes are only for other people.

This has been done to discourage the entry of people who want to come to the state without any valid reason, it added.

Jai Ram Thakur is also planning to revive tourism and horticulture - the two vital cogs of the state’s economy.

