NEW DELHI : The entry of two new carriers – Akasa and Jet Airways 2.0 – is likely to weaken the health of the domestic airlines sector due to upcoming fare wars and excess supply in a market recovering from a major pandemic, further adding pressure on load factor and yields of incumbents, HSBC Global Research said in a report on Friday.

"While demand recovery could resume in Q2 CY22 (April-June 2022 quarter), causing some optimism, that could be short-lived as two new airlines plan to start operations in H2 CY22 (July-December 2022)," the report titled 'Indian Aviation, 2022: A year of two halves' said.

"Amidst all these challenges, investors are concerned about the yield outlook.... we think the fare war could be an obvious outcome of excess supply in the market. On our calculation, the industry could add 80-85 aircraft this year which could increase the gap between demand and supply, adding pressure on the load factor and yield," it added.

Domestic air passenger traffic has fallen significantly since the beginning of the month due to the ongoing third wave of the covid-19 pandemic. In the last 10 days, domestic air passenger traffic has fallen by more than 45%.

The HSBC report, however, stated that there is optimism about a quicker recovery from the ongoing wave due to countries in Europe and Africa recording peak levels of infections for a shorter period of time amidst milder impact than the previous waves.

"Although demand in both the previous covid-19 waves took around 8-9 months to get back to about 80% of pre-covid-19 levels, the peak levels of infections in the UK and South Africa this time were acute and brief but with a very mild impact, so the mood regarding travel is still fairly optimistic in Europe," it added.

HSBC Global Research expects both listed airlines, InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo and SpiceJet Limited to report steep losses during the December quarter.

While IndiGo is expected to report a ₹310 crore loss, SpiceJet is expected to report losses to the tune of ₹170 crore during the recently concluded quarter, the report said.

"However, the key issues will be the trading environment and capacity outlook, neither of which looks too optimistic at the moment," it added.

Meanwhile, international demand recovery could take much longer as many countries, especially the ones including major economies, implement travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. However, domestic aviation is set to recover quicker.

"Looking further down the track at Q2 CY22 (April-June 2022), while the demand recovery will depend on developments around the virus and vaccination, we think the recovery could resume....Also, typically calendar Q2 (April-June quarter) is seasonally one of the strongest quarters for Indian aviation," the report added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.