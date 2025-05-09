Entry to airports banned after Pakistan attack? Govt junks ‘FALSE’ reports | Check list of 24 airports shut

India Pakistan tensions: With India-Pakistan relations simmering in the aftermath of Pakistan's latest strikes in Jammu, 24 airports across the states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, among others have been shut down.

Advertisement

Hours after the strikes in Jammu, mutliple posts surfaced on social media, claiming that entry to airports across India has been banned. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Division, however, debunked the claims, rendering those posts as “FAKE."

“Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned — This claim is FAKE. Government has taken no such decision,” PIB posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Which 24 airports are shut As per NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), 24 airports have been shut across India. Here's the full list:

Read More

1-Chandigarh

2-Srinagar

3-Amritsar

4‐ Ludhiana

5-Bhuntar

6 - Kishengarh

7- Patiala

8 - Shimla

9 - Kangra-Gaggal

10- Bathinda

Also Read | Pakistani Army behaving like Hamas and using cheap rockets: Defence sources

11 - Jaisalmer

12 - Jodhpur

13- Bikaner

14 - Halwara

15 - Pathankkot

16 - Jammu

17 - Leh

18 - Mundra

19- Jamnagar

20 - Hirasar

21 - Porbandar

22 - Keshod

23 - Kandla

24 - Bhuj

Jammu attacks Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said on Thursday.

Explosions were also heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Advertisement

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

Airlines, airports instructed to enhance security In the aftermath of the attacks, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures.

All passengers at all airports will undergo Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC) and visitor entry to terminal buildings has been banned, according to news agency ANI’s post on X.

Also Read | Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer - Video