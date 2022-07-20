In the first quarter of 2023, Canada intends to organise Express Entry lotteries for applicants based on labour market objectives. According to a spokesperson, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada(IRCC) intends to consult a wide range of stakeholders regarding new categories in Express Entry while also being ready for their technical implementation.

IRCC was able to invite as many applicants as it wanted for any programme it chose throughout the pandemic. One notable instance occurred on February 13, 2021, when Canada extended invites to every candidate in the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) pool, a total of more than 27,000 invitations.

In a recent interview with CIC News, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said that, without the changes, the Express Entry system does not permit IRCC to modify Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to match in-demand skills or certifications.

“If you’re in a circumstance where you have an abundance of applications that are all in one particular sector, and that sector doesn’t have high needs in Canada the Express Entry system as it exists today, is likely to bring in people that might not be perfectly matched to the needs of the Canadian economy," Fraser said.

Using criteria that assist local economic needs, the newly passed Bill C-19 empowers the immigration minister to invite Express Entry candidates. Instead of using a candidate's Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, it enables IRCC to arrange Express Entry invitation rounds based on the candidate's occupation, language proficiency, or level of education, for instance.

Fraser anticipated an increase in retention rates due to the fact that applicants are now entering positions where they are aware of opportunities because it was the premise of their invitation to apply.

The minister also emphasised the necessity of an open hiring procedure. The possibility that special interest groups could push the government to welcome a particular sort of Express Entry candidate was one of the first concerns levelled against the measure. Determining how the drawings can be performed to achieve an economic aim requires information from stakeholders, which is why an amendment was proposed that would oblige the minister to conduct a public consultation process with them.