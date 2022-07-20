Canada visa: Express Entry lottery details out, check here2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 04:25 PM IST
Canada: An increase in retention rates is anticipated as applicants will now enter positions where they are aware of opportunities.
In the first quarter of 2023, Canada intends to organise Express Entry lotteries for applicants based on labour market objectives. According to a spokesperson, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada(IRCC) intends to consult a wide range of stakeholders regarding new categories in Express Entry while also being ready for their technical implementation.