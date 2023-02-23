Environment conservation is a commitment and not compulsion for India: Modi
Modi says that the way forward is through collectiveness rather than selectiveness
MINT, NEW DELHI : Emphasizing that environment is not just a global cause, but the personal and collective responsibility of every individual, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message shared at the inaugural session of the 22nd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, noted that “the way forward is through collectiveness rather than selectiveness."
