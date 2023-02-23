Environment conservation is a commitment and not compulsion for India: Modi

India’s taking over the G20 Presidency has brought global attention to the discourse around sustainable development, especially in the UN critical decade of action, he noted. “Living in harmony with nature has been traditionally in our ethos and the same has been reflected by the mantra LiFE or Lifestyle for Environment coined by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji. The mantra, which focus on nudging individual behaviour towards leading a sustainable lifestyle, has received attention and appreciation from world leaders and leading experts across the globe and has been included in the cover decisions of Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan as well as COP27," said the Union Minister.