World Environment Day 2022: To live a life without electricity is impossible to think. However, it is a well-known fact that the production of electricity is the largest source of emission. When coal, oil, and natural gas are burned, the combustion process produces substances such as Carbon dioxide and other toxic gases. These gases released have a global warming potential, trapping heat and causing the greenhouse effect and a rise in the global earth's temperature.

This has further resulted in a scorching heatwave with maximum temperature hovering around 45 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees celsius.

To combat heatwave, humans have resorted to air conditioners, and coolers, resulting in more electricity consumption.

India's capital Delhi's power demand clocked 7070MW last month, besides, the power demand increased by 10% since May 1.

With such devasting impact of overuse of electricity use, here are budget-friendly ways to reduce power consumption and live a greener life:

1. Switch off the lights, gans or any electrical appliances when your not using them.

2. Make use of natural light during the day.

3. Replace your refrigerator or other big appliances with the latest model that comes along with the Energy Star approval.

4. Install and programme your digital thermostat to ensure electricity efficiency.

5. Try to install solar panels as they will take up those big energy-consuming tasks.

6. Minimize watching TVs, and OTT platforms and play fewer video games to conserve electricity. Instead, engross yourself in reading books or playing outdoor games.

7. Change your old light bulbs or tube lights with light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) as they can minimize the energy required for lighting by 50%.

8. Hang clothes instead of using a dryer. Hanging clothes alleviates the need for a drier, which consumes a lot of electricity and emits heat.

9. Try to buy a new generation LED TV that is highly energy efficient.

10. An old desktop computer consumes way more energy than a laptop. If you’re still using an old desktop, consider recycling it and buying yourself a new generation laptop.