World Environment Day 2022: To live a life without electricity is impossible to think. However, it is a well-known fact that the production of electricity is the largest source of emission. When coal, oil, and natural gas are burned, the combustion process produces substances such as Carbon dioxide and other toxic gases. These gases released have a global warming potential, trapping heat and causing the greenhouse effect and a rise in the global earth's temperature.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}