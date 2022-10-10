Environment minister attends Sustainable Mountain Development Summit

He said that tourism should be expanded for various aspects while keeping the environment fragility, sports, mountaineering, cycling and peace in mind. “The recent World Forest Conference in US passed a declaration that forests are not only for enjoyment but are an important source of peace. Himalayan forests have been promoting peace for centuries. Tourism in the Himalayas should be promoted for nature seekers, pilgrims, and spiritual seekers. Involvement of local communities in tourism is most important for integrating such initiatives. All our activities should be round the year and our educational institutions should have formats aligned with it."