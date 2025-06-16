Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav calls for a collective action among Big Cat Range countries

Emphasizing the importance of collective action to advance the conservation and protection of the seven major big cat species and their natural habitats, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) Bhupendra Yadav called upon the Big Cat Range countries to actively engage and collaborate in the initiatives and programmes of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

Advertisement

The IBCA, a global initiative launched by India in 2024, is a coalition of 95 range countries with a mandate for the conservation of seven big cats, namely tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar, and puma.

Also Read: Mint Explainer: Why India’s plywood industry faces an environmental crackdown On 29 February 2024, the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the establishment of the IBCA, with a one-time budgetary support of ₹150 crore for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

“India has emerged as a global leader in wildlife conservation, demonstrating notable successes over the past decade,” Yadav, who chaired the first assembly of the IBCA in New Delhi, said in a press statement.

Advertisement

The assembly, the apex body of the IBCA, was attended by ministerial delegations from nine countries: Bhutan, Cambodia, Eswatini, Guinea, India, Liberia, Suriname, Somalia, and Kazakhstan.

“India stands ready to collaborate with all IBCA members to adapt best models—tailored to local contexts—and to co-develop innovative solutions that secure the future of big cats and their landscapes worldwide,” the minister said on the social media platform X.

Also Read: Delhi Pollution: Environment ministry orders petrol cars, ignoring pollution body's advisory to buy cleaner vehicles The assembly unanimously endorsed Yadav as the president of the IBCA. It also endorsed S.P. Yadav as the director general of the IBCA.

Also, the assembly endorsed the proceedings of the first International Steering Committee meeting of the IBCA, which was held in April 2024, ratified the headquarters agreement signed by the IBCA with India, approved the workplan, rules of procedure of the assembly and the manual of staff and financial regulations of the IBCA. These will serve as the guiding foundation for the effective governance, operations, and collaborative initiatives of the IBCA.

Advertisement

The primary objective of the IBCA is to facilitate collaboration and synergy amongst range countries and other stakeholders, consolidating successful conservation practices and expertise to achieve a common goal of conservation of big cats at the global level.