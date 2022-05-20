This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing the meeting, Yadav talked about the significance and role that the BRICS nations play while combating the global environmental and climate change challenges.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Friday attended the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers’ meeting held virtually under the presidency of People’s Republic of China.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Friday attended the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers’ meeting held virtually under the presidency of People’s Republic of China.
Addressing the meeting, the minister talked about the significance and role that the BRICS nations play while combating the global environmental and climate change challenges.
Addressing the meeting, the minister talked about the significance and role that the BRICS nations play while combating the global environmental and climate change challenges.
Yadav highlighted the historical responsibility of developed countries for consuming the carbon budget; equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development; lifestyle and curbing unsustainable consumption, in mitigating climate change; Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC); national circumstances and priorities; Climate Justice; and fulfilment of commitments made by the Developed Countries on climate finance and transfer of technology in his address.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Yadav highlighted the historical responsibility of developed countries for consuming the carbon budget; equity at all scales in climate action and sustainable development; lifestyle and curbing unsustainable consumption, in mitigating climate change; Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC); national circumstances and priorities; Climate Justice; and fulfilment of commitments made by the Developed Countries on climate finance and transfer of technology in his address.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The environment minister said that BRICS initiatives should be country-driven and voluntary in approach, and underlined the need for international cooperation and multi-laterism.
The environment minister said that BRICS initiatives should be country-driven and voluntary in approach, and underlined the need for international cooperation and multi-laterism.
Addressing the Join Hands to Facilitate Green and Low-carbon Development, Yadav said that “the existing BRICS initiatives can also contribute towards promoting sustainable and low-carbon development. Solar energy, industry transition, infrastructure and climate resilience are areas, where BRICS Countries may explore cooperation".
Addressing the Join Hands to Facilitate Green and Low-carbon Development, Yadav said that “the existing BRICS initiatives can also contribute towards promoting sustainable and low-carbon development. Solar energy, industry transition, infrastructure and climate resilience are areas, where BRICS Countries may explore cooperation".
The theme of this meeting was “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development". Ministers and delegates from Brazil, Russia and South Africa also participated in the meeting.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The theme of this meeting was “Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development". Ministers and delegates from Brazil, Russia and South Africa also participated in the meeting.