The environment ministry agreed to take up effective coordination with states for better protection of wildlife and its habitat
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Member of Parliament attached to the Ministry of Environment.
“During the meeting, discussions were held on India’s participation in the 19th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES) held in Panama in November 2022 and in the 15th CoP to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) held in Canada in December 2022," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release.
The environment ministry agreed to take up effective coordination with states for better protection of wildlife and its habitat. “It was also agreed that control invasive alien species needs to be undertaken as it posed an imminent threat to country’s biodiversity," the ministry added.
Yadav during the meeting cautioned that indiscriminate and unplanned use of natural resources may lead to extinction of certain species. He also emphasized on the importance of sustainable use of natural resources.
Union Minister of state for Environment, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that India will continue to play major role in CITES and CBD in future meetings.
Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kumari Agatha Sangma, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ganesh Singh, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), S.R. Parthiban, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Sunil Kumar Soni, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Kirodi Lal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and officials of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, participated in the meeting.
