“During the meeting, discussions were held on India’s participation in the 19th meeting of the Conference of Parties (CoP) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES) held in Panama in November 2022 and in the 15th CoP to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) held in Canada in December 2022," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release.