Environment minister launches MoEFCC - UNDP Compendium at COP27

The compendium highlights traditional best practices from India that embody the ethos of LiFE and highlights key behaviour change frameworks such as responsible consumption by taking only as much as is needed, using products to the end of their lives, and repurposing or recycling whatever is left over
New Delhi: Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav launched the MoEFCC – UNDP Compendium ‘ Prayaas Se Prabhaav Tak - From Mindless Consumption to Mindful Utilization’’ on the sidelines of COP27 on Monday.
Addressing the ‘Understanding the Concept of LiFE’ event, the minister said that the world is at a critical juncture in the common fight against climate change, a juncture which requires not just government effort but contribution from all stakeholders, each individual, towards ensuring a sustainable and equitable planet. “The mantra of LiFE, Life style for environment given by Prime Minister of India Modi places individual contribution at the centre stage to find solution to problems posed by climate change."
Yadav added that both Egypt and India are examples of centuries old civilizations that have sustainable lifestyle practices embedded in their culture and traditions. “India under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister has demonstrated to the globe that protecting environment remains the cornerstone in the policy making process of India."
Talking about Mission LiFE, the minister said that it is a global mass movement which promotes environmentally conscious lifestyle at individual level. “Mission LiFE is a movement which focusses on mindful and deliberate utilisation of resources in place of mindless and wasteful consumption. This is to protect and preserve the environment and more importantly it is a movement which has inclusivity in its spirit making every individual a trustee of our environment."
He said that one must understand that climate change goes beyond just policy making and its effects transcend geopolitical borders. “Mission LiFE makes the fight against climate change democratic, in which everyone can contribute within their capacity."
“It inspires us to do all that can be done in our everyday life to protect the environment, as said by Prime Minister Modi. I am happy to release the compendium “Prayas se Prabhaav tak" today in this august gathering, which means efforts translating into impact, a philosophy that guides the policy making process," Yadav added.
The compendium highlights traditional best practices from India that embody the ethos of LiFE and highlights key behaviour change frameworks such as responsible consumption by taking only as much as is needed, using products to the end of their lives, and repurposing or recycling whatever is left over; circular economy to improve resource efficiency, minimize waste and emissions to reduce the carbon footprint and improve ecological handprint; living in harmony with nature by practicing the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’ (the World in One Family) and living a life with compassion for all living beings.; sustainable resource management through mindful and deliberate utilization of the available resources and to reduce overconsumption and promote equitable access to resources.; and coexistence and cooperation among countries and communities through the promotion of science and innovation, knowledge exchange, dissemination of best practices, and conservation of traditional knowledge systems.
