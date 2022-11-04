Environment minister to lead Indian delegation at COP27

“India looks forward to substantial progress on the discussions related to climate finance and clarity on its definition. More clarity is needed on the definition of climate finance for the developing countries to be able to accurately assess the extent of finance flows for climate action. While the Standing Committee on finance will submit a report on the various definitions, we hope to have good deliberations on this to arrive at a common understanding. The interpretation of the term must be in line with the commitments made by the countries on climate finance in the Convention and its Paris Agreement," the ministry added.