Environment Ministry launches guidelines for ecotourism, river dolphins

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The guidelines emphasise the engagement of local communities in a manner that enriches local economies and encourage sustainable use of indigenous material
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released the 'Guidelines for sustainable Ecotourism in forest and wildlife areas' on Saturday to promote a better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released the 'Guidelines for sustainable Ecotourism in forest and wildlife areas' on Saturday to promote a better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation.
As per a government statemen, the new guidelines will be applicable for sites falling in forests, wildlife areas and eco-sensitive zones.
“It will promote a better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation and help in generating livelihood opportunities for communities in those areas," said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the new guidelines.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It will promote a better understanding of nature and wildlife conservation and help in generating livelihood opportunities for communities in those areas," said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the new guidelines.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The guidelines advocate the engagement of local communities in a manner that enriches local economies and encourage sustainable use of indigenous material through financially viable value chains to help them in becoming self-reliant. They also promote partnership among stakeholders in the development of ecotourism as well as equitable sharing of benefits with local communities.
The guidelines advocate the engagement of local communities in a manner that enriches local economies and encourage sustainable use of indigenous material through financially viable value chains to help them in becoming self-reliant. They also promote partnership among stakeholders in the development of ecotourism as well as equitable sharing of benefits with local communities.
Significantly the creation of a foundation in each protected area and sharing of revenue with local communities has also been underscored in the guidelines.
Significantly the creation of a foundation in each protected area and sharing of revenue with local communities has also been underscored in the guidelines.
The Union Environment Minister also released a field guide for monitoring "Ganges and Indus river dolphins, associated aquatic fauna and habitat".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Union Environment Minister also released a field guide for monitoring "Ganges and Indus river dolphins, associated aquatic fauna and habitat".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about the field guide, the Minister noted, “by conserving dolphins, India will ensure the well-being of the entire aquatic ecosystem and the people dependent on it."
Speaking about the field guide, the Minister noted, “by conserving dolphins, India will ensure the well-being of the entire aquatic ecosystem and the people dependent on it."
Through the field guide, the release said that for the first time a standardized monitoring protocol has been made and will be employed for synchronised dolphin enumeration exercise to be undertaken in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.
Through the field guide, the release said that for the first time a standardized monitoring protocol has been made and will be employed for synchronised dolphin enumeration exercise to be undertaken in the states of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.