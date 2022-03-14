Environment ministry releases project reports for rejuvenation of 13 rivers in India

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister, Jal Shakti said that ‘water is the elixir of life’ and this fact was known to all traditionally as rivers were treated as goddesses and were cared for with deep reverence in the hearts, minds and souls of the masses. The day we stopped thinking about what we give back to the rivers, when we did not balance the need for development with environmental sustainability, when we stopped becoming custodians of nature and rather forced our ownership on it, we have started exploiting and over exploiting our resources.

