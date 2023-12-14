comScore
Environment ministry sanctions projects to assess impact of air pollution on health
Environment ministry sanctions projects to assess impact of air pollution on health

 Puja Das

The projects are part of the National Environmental Health Profile Study and will cover 20 cities.

No study has been undertaken to assess the impact of air pollution on climate change, government said (Photo: HT)Premium
No study has been undertaken to assess the impact of air pollution on climate change, government said (Photo: HT)

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sanctioned projects to assess impact of air pollution on human health in 20 cities as part of the National Environmental Health Profile Study. The projects include regulatory action, close monitoring and ground-level implementation, and technical interventions.

The National Environmental Health Profile Study is a comprehensive assessment of the environmental factors that could affect public health in a specific region. These include: 

  • Estimating mercury levels and exposure for pregnant women and newborns in selected coastal and south Indian cities 
  • Assessing air pollution in Tiruchirappalli
  • Checking the health impact of traffic emissions and Diwali firecrackers in Delhi
  • Assessing the affects of burning crops near residential

No study has been undertaken to assess the impact of air pollution on climate change, government said.

The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in January 2019, initially aimed to reduce particulate matter concentrations by 20-30% in 131 cities by 2024 (the base year is 2017). The target was later revised to a 40% reduction, or achieving PM concentrations recommended under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), by 2025-26.

About 88 of these 131 cities have shown an improvement in air quality in terms of annual PM10 concentrations in FY23 (from the baseline of FY18), the statement read.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Puja Das
Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Published: 14 Dec 2023, 05:35 PM IST
