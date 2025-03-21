BIS to enforce stricter green norm certification for businesses from August

Businesses across the country have five months to adopt stricter norms to reduce their environmental impact, by crafting clear policies, setting sustainability goals, and adopting eco-friendly practices in daily operations.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has tightened standards for so-called environmental management systems (EMS), internal company systems to minimize impact and improve performance on the environmental front. BIS certifies these systems, underscoring their commitment to the environment, reducing costs, and enhancing reputation.

BIS has mandated all businesses to adopt the new EMS norms by 21 August, two government officials said, requiring companies to take measurable steps to reduce their environmental impact. Companies will need to track their environmental footprint, minimize waste, conserve resources, and comply with existing environmental laws.

“Regular checks, audits, and corrective measures will be key factors in granting certification to ensure compliance," said the first official. Adherence to these standards is currently not mandatory, the official added.

The move is part of the government's efforts to raise awareness among businesses and manufacturing units about their environmental obligations amid growing concerns over global warming threats, they said.

“Industries with a significant environmental impact, such as chemicals, textiles and leather need to undertake changes in their existing complies for EMS. They would now need to invest in cleaner technology, improve waste management, and train employees to meet the new requirements," said the second official. Companies that fail to comply could face penalties, legal action, or cancellation of their certification, this official added.

Queries sent to BIS’s director general Pramod Kumar Tiwari remained unanswered.

“While implementing EMS in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) can result in cost savings, regulatory compliance, and improved environmental performance —enhancing their competitiveness and access to new markets—it also adds to operational costs. This could be a challenge for SME firms already struggling to meet their financial commitments," said Vinok Kumar, president of India SME Forum.

Helping identify environmental impact

An EMS helps a business identify its environmental impact and take steps to reduce harm. This includes preventing pollution, conducting regular audits, and implementing necessary improvements. Companies with a certified EMS gain a competitive advantage.

“With the pressure the expanding economy places on natural resources, it is crucial that there are stringent environmental management systems which ensure that we don’t deplete and destroy the environment more than it already has been impacted," said Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, a Delhi-based consulting firm. “It’s also clear that those with better regulation and norms to safeguard environmental policies are considered better off by their partners and end users. Sustainability is no longer a buzz word. Triple bottomline concept is more needed than it ever was, especially in a country like India where a lot of growth and development is yet to happen as economies in many high income regions may see some plateau.," Khosla added.

BIS certification of EMS also improves efficiency by helping businesses use energy and raw materials more efficiently, leading to cost savings. It enhances a company’s reputation, demonstrating to customers, investors, and regulators its commitment to sustainability. This can provide a competitive edge, attracting more clients and business opportunities.

This certification is required for importing certain products, including electronics, machinery, and chemicals, as they must have advance BIS approval. It also shows a a company is actively managing its environmental impact, which is crucial for regulatory approvals, international trade, and stakeholder confidence.

The environment ministry sets broad environmental regulations, but an EMS offers a structured framework for businesses to systematically implement and maintain environmental best practices.

