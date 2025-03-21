News
BIS to enforce stricter green norm certification for businesses from August
SummaryThe new norms require measurable steps to reduce environmental impact, including waste minimization and resource conservation, with potential penalties for non-compliance.
Businesses across the country have five months to adopt stricter norms to reduce their environmental impact, by crafting clear policies, setting sustainability goals, and adopting eco-friendly practices in daily operations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more