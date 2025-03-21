BIS to enforce stricter green norm certification for businesses from August

“With the pressure the expanding economy places on natural resources, it is crucial that there are stringent environmental management systems which ensure that we don’t deplete and destroy the environment more than it already has been impacted," said Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends, a Delhi-based consulting firm. “It’s also clear that those with better regulation and norms to safeguard environmental policies are considered better off by their partners and end users. Sustainability is no longer a buzz word. Triple bottomline concept is more needed than it ever was, especially in a country like India where a lot of growth and development is yet to happen as economies in many high income regions may see some plateau.," Khosla added.