Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna dies

In early 1974, the state government announced the auction of 2,500 trees overlooking the Alaknanda river in the upper reaches of what is now Uttarakhand. Loggers arrived in Raini village to cut the trees. A local girl saw them and informed the villagers. Women in large groups came out and stopped the loggers by hugging the trees. Three local women, Gaura Devi, Sudesha Devi and Bachni Devi, championed the cause. Through the night and the days that followed, they refused to leave the trees.