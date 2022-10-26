Envoys of 5 countries present credentials to President Murmu

India first established its diplomatic presence in Uganda in 1965. Since then, Uganda has grown into a key partner in New Delhi’s outreach to Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country in 2018 and concluded a series of Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) on defence cooperation, cultural exchange and visa mobility. India has also extended support for Uganda’s energy sector by providing lines of credit for the construction of electricity lines as well as for agricultural production. Uganda is also a regular attendee of the India Africa Forum Summit (IAFS). Both sides also began their first-ever foreign office consultations in 2018.