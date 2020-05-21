Envoys of 7 countries present credentials to President Kovind via video link

NEW DELHI: In a first, the new envoys of seven countries presented their credentials to President Ramnath Kovind via video conference on Thursday.

They were from North Korea, Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, Mauritius, Australia, Côte d’Ivoire and Rwanda.

The move comes amid the current novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than five million people worldwide since it first emerged in China in December.

Pictures released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the Indian President, showed Kovind seated in front of a large television screen and accepting the credentials of the incoming ambassadors and high commissioners.

Virtual conferences and meetings have become the norm across the world since the covid-19 pandemic spread to more than 180 countries and regions of the world.

India’s new high commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay had also presented his credentials to president Gotabaya Rajapaksa via video link last week.

India’s outgoing permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin had also paid his farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres via video conference last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison are also expected to hold their summit virtually via video link on 4 June — the first bilateral summit that Modi will be participating in such a format. The Modi-Morrison summit was first postponed due to the Australian wild fires in January and the covid-19 pandemic caused a second postponement of the meet that officials were planning for May.

Previously, he has addressed G20, South Asian heads of state and leaders of the Non Aligned Movement virtually.

India and the European Union too are likely to hold their postponed summit via video conference. The India-EU summit was to be held on 13 March in Brussels.

