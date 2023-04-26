Home / News / India /  E-Passbook website down: ‘Regret the inconvenience,’ EPFO says as users complain
A number of individuals who are subscribers to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) have raised concerns over the past few days as they have experienced difficulties logging in to the EPFO portal. The e-passbook service has been unavailable, causing numerous subscribers to be unable to download their e-passbooks either via the EPFO website or using the Umang app.

When we checked the issue, the webpage showed “404 Page Not Found" error. “The requested URL /MemberPassBook/Login was not found on this server," a message showed.

“Dear member, we regret the inconvenience. The concerned team is looking into the matter. Kindly wait for some time. The matter will be resolved shortly," said EPF on Twitter when one of the users complained that the passbook portal was not working properly for one week.

EPFO website down
EPFO website down

“Using EPFO website is also #GoPaperless, but we are unable to check Member Passbook website since many weeks.  What are you guys doing for this? I don't see any SLA announcement to bring back the site online?" wrote one of the users.

To this complaint, EPFO posted an identical “regret the inconvenience" message as well.

EPFO earlier recorded a net addition of 13.96 lakh new subscribers in February 2023.'

The provisional payroll data of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation released on Thursday highlighted that EPFO has added 13.96 lakh net members in February 2023.

Out of 13.96 lakh members added during the month, around 7.38 lakh new members have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time, a labour ministry statement said.

Among the newly joined members, it stated, the highest enrolment is registered in the age group of 18-21 years with 2.17 lakh members, followed by the age group of 22-25 years with 1.91 lakh members.

The age group of 18-25 years constitutes 55.37 per cent of the total new members during the month. This indicates that the majority of the members joining the organised sector workforce of the country are first-time job seekers.

The data also highlights that approximately 10.15 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership, which rose by 8.59 per cent compared to the last year.

(With agency inputs)

