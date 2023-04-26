E-Passbook website down: ‘Regret the inconvenience,’ EPFO says as users complain2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 08:49 AM IST
A number of users are complaining that they have not been able to use the EPFO website properly for the last one week.
A number of individuals who are subscribers to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) have raised concerns over the past few days as they have experienced difficulties logging in to the EPFO portal. The e-passbook service has been unavailable, causing numerous subscribers to be unable to download their e-passbooks either via the EPFO website or using the Umang app.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×