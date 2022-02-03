E-passports: The central government is planning to roll out e-passports with advanced security features such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip, Minister of State V Muraleedharan informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question on e-passports, the minister in Rajya Sabha said the personal particulars of an applicant would be digitally stored in the chip that would be embedded in the passport booklet.

The Minister of State for External Affairs said that his ministry is planning to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features.

"The e-passport features contact-less smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport," he said.

Chip characteristics, the minister said, are in line with guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization, a specialised agency of the United Nations which defines standards for travel documents.

"The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet," the minister said.

"In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication," he added.

He said in addition to providing protection against fraudulent practices and tampering, the e-passport will help in substantially upgrading existing passports and services to the citizens.

Currently, 93 passport seva kendras and 428 post office passport seva kendras are operational in the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is planning to roll out e-passports in 2022-23. “The issuance of e-Passports using embedded chip and futuristic technology will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel," Sitharaman said during Budget presentation on Tuesday.

