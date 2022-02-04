E-passport will contain multiple layered security as the data will be on paper like regular passports, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on data security issues regarding e-passports, the minister said: "The digital signature which will secure the data will be sent to other countries for recognition purposes."

"E-passports will ensure multiple layered security as the data will be on paper like regular passports and also on the verified chips," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday the government will roll out e-passports to enhance convenience for the citizens in their overseas travel.

Later on Thursday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the MEA is planning to issue chip-enabled e-Passports to citizens with advanced security features.

"The e-Passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport. The chip characteristics are in line with guidelines of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which defines standards for international travel documents, including the e-Passports," Muraleedharan said in his answer to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha.

He said the personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet. "In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication," he said.

(With agency inputs)

